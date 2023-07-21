Pakistan: PM Shehbaz Sharif vows to launch campaign against desecration of Quran in Sweden

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the desecration of Quran in Sweden

Sweden Quran row: Condemning another incident of desecration of the Holy Quran in Stockholm, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday vowed to launched a campaign against such activities in Sweden with the help of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Sharif's remarks come after the second incident of desecration of the Holy Quran since last month involving Salwan Momika, an Iraqi Christian. Momika on Thursday stepped on and kicked a copy of the Quran outside the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm, but refrained from burning the book.

According to Sharif, permission to desecrate religious books, persons and rituals are not part of freedom of expression, but rather a way to "constantly torment the world", reported Geo News. He further called these activities as part of a political and 'satanic' agenda.

"These behaviors are highly abhorrent and condemnable both legally and morally," said the Pakistan PM, adding that such activities to incite religious hatred can jeopardise world peace.

Meanwhile, Pakistan officially condemned in the “strongest possible terms” yet another incident involving public desecration of the Quran.

Quran row escalates after another incident of desecration

Meanwhile, following the incident, Iraq expelled the Swedish Ambassador in Baghdad and ordered the withdrawal of Iraqi charge d'affaires from Stockholm. The decision came hours after angry protesters stormed into the Swedish embassy in Baghdad over the desecration of the Quran, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire.

Many countries are mulling cutting diplomatic ties with Sweden, with demonstrations being planned in Iran, Iraq and Lebanon.

Last month, Momika was seen tearing up and burning a copy of the Quran in a protest near a mosque in Stockholm, around the festival of Eid-ul-Adha. The incident triggered massive outrage among Muslim countries, as the Quran is the most sacred religious text.

The protest was allowed by Swedish authorities noting the protection of freedom of speech in their reasoning. This stems from the fact that Sweden strongly favours the right to hold public demonstrations. The permission received major flak from Muslim countries citing rising religious hatred.

