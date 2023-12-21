Pakistan: Police crackdown on Baloch protesters in rally against enforced disappearances triggers outcry

Follow us on Image Source : X Islamabad police arresting Baloch protesters.

Several Baloch protesters were baton-charged and arrested by police in Islamabad during a rally in the Pakistani capital, triggering an outcry among human rights organisations, analysts and politicians for effecting a "violent state crackdown". Reports suggest that at least 200 people have been arrested, including protest organiser and activist Mahrang Baloch.

The Islamabad police arrested several men and women during a demonstration against enforced disappearances and extra-judicial killings against Baloch people. Videos on social media showed security officials firing water cannons and tear gas at the protesters, then dragging men and women and beating them with clubs, Dawn reported.

The police also proceeded to dismantle camps and loudspeakers set up by the demonstrators outside the National Press Club. The protest led by Baloch women started on December 6 after an alleged 'extra-judicial killing' of a Baloch youth by officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

However, as the protesters marched towards the Pakistan capital, the police blocked entry points of the city along with other roads to prevent the protesters from reaching the National Press Club, causing massive traffic jams on busy roads along the federal capital.

An Islamabad police spokesperson claimed that masked men carrying batons were present among the protesters, prompting a non-lethal method to prevent the protesters from entering high-security zones. He said that the protesters threw stones at police officials and that legal action would be taken against those who blocked the roads.

Human rights organisations criticise crackdown

In a post on X, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) strongly condemned the incident and said that women, children and the elderly were subject to "unwarranted force" and separated from their male relatives and allies. "Numerous women protestors have reportedly been arrested and separated from their male relatives and allies. This treatment of Baloch citizens exercising their constitutional right to peaceful assembly is inexcusable," it said.

"It also reflects how little the state thinks of the protesters' demand that their right to life and liberty be upheld. All those detained must be released unconditionally. Once again, we urgently call on the government to organize a delegation to meet the protesters and give their legitimate demands a fair hearing," the HRCP further noted.

Other organisations demanded that all charges against protesters be dropped and that an impartial investigation be conducted to look into the extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

"PTI strongly condemns the violence against peaceful protestors in the Baloch Long March. Instead of suppressing peaceful protests and political activities taking place within the realm of law, through blatant use of force, the state should analyze its decisions and make the most serious efforts to solve the problems, especially the concerns of Baloch citizens," said former PM Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari called the police action condemnable, adding that it won’t resolve the real issues of the Baloch people. "Sad to see this condemnable action which will not resolve the real issues of these people who have lost their loved ones and have marched unarmed & peacefully all the way from Balochistan simply to get their voices heard & get justice," she said on X.

