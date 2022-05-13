Pakistan: 1 killed, 13 injured in blast in commercial hub Karachi

Follow us on Image Source : AP. A Pakistani police officer stands next to a damaged vehicle at the site of bomb explosion, in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, May 12, 2022

One person was killed and 13 others were injured in a blast in Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, on Thursday (May 12) night.

The blast was reported from Karachi's busiest commercial area, Saddar.

Police said the explosion occurred outside a hotel.

"Law enforcement and security personnel have reached the spot with rescue teams. Until now 13 people have been moved to the hospital," a police officer said.

Image Source : AP.Pakistani investigator examine the site of bomb explosion, in Karachi, Pakistan, Thursday, May 12, 2022.

He said the explosion took place in a garbage bin but it was not clear whether it was a planted bomb or the explosion occurred because of some other reason.

"Once the bomb disposal squad scans the area, we will know what caused the explosion," he said.

What eye witness saw?

An eye witness said the explosion was so big it shattered windows of nearby apartments, shops, cars and started a fire.

"Some eight to ten vehicles parked on the road caught fire from the explosion," he said.

Meanwhile, last month, a woman suicide bomber dressed in a female burqa head-to-toe covering killed three Chinese teachers and their Pakistani driver when she detonated her explosives inside a university campus in Karachi.

A separatist group known as the Baluchistan Liberation Army from the neighboring Baluchistan province claimed that attack.

(With agencies inputs)

