Mohali blast main accused Nishan Singh arrested from Faridkot; Pakistan links surface

Mohali blast main accused, Nishan Singh, has been arrested by the police Faridkot. On Tuesday, a day after a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at its intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali, the Punjab Police had recovered the launcher used in the attack.

The arrest comes after Intelligence Bureau warned other intelligence agencies as well as the state police over the formation of the group 'Lashker-E-Khalsa'. The 'Lashker-E-Khalsa' is known to be active on social media in order to recruit people and interestingly Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) reportedly has a social media presence by the name 'LeK'.

The rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the third floor of the highly-guarded building in Mohali's Sector 77 at 7:45 pm on Monday, following which an alert was sounded in Punjab.

