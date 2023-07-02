Pakistan: Islamabad, Lahore among cities facing urban flooding ahead of monsoon rains

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted monsoon rains in the country from July 3 to 8.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted monsoon rains in the country from July 3 to 8, adding that Islamabad, Peshawar and Lahore are among some of the cities that face the risk of urban flooding due to heavy downpour.

In a press release, the Met Office said that moist currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan, along a westerly wave on Monday (July 3), causing rain or thundershowers in several areas of the country.

The cities of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore are five cities that face the danger of urban flooding while landslides can occur in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to heavy rains, said the Meteorological Department of Pakistan. All authorities have been advised to remain alert.

Moreover, the heavy downpour can also cause flash floods in some adjoining areas of northeast Balochistan from July 6 to 8.

"Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast," the release stated.

Last week, heavy rains and thunderstorms had disrupted public life in the cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi and led to issues in sewage systems, according to Geo News. Sewage lines were blocked causing rainwater to enter shops and houses.

