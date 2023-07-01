Pakistan: Collision between 2 speeding buses kills 7 people, injures 20 in Sindh

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Seven people were killed in a devastating road accident in Pakistan's Sindh province

A devastating accident involving two speeding buses colliding with each other in Pakistan's Sindh province on Friday, claiming the lives of seven people and injuring 20 others, according to officials.

“One passenger coach was coming to Karachi from Lahore while the other one was going from Karachi upcountry when they collided due to overspeeding by the drivers,” said a police official, as reported by PTI.

The injured persons have been rushed to different hospitals for further treatment.

A similar incident had taken place earlier this month when two coaches had collided near Nawabshah in Sindh's Benazirabad district, killing seven people and injuring 42 others.

At least nine people were killed after a truck crashed into a minivan in Thatta district of the province.

Unprofessional driving, poor roads and badly maintained vehicles have been the main reasons for road accidents becoming increasingly common in Pakistan.

Latest World News