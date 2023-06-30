Thailand: 57-year-old woman's leg amputated after getting trapped in moving walkway at Bangkok airport

Follow us on Image Source : DON MUEANG AIRPORT/FACEBOOK The woman's leg was trapped at the end of the walkway at Don Muaeng International Airport, Bangkok.

In a shocking accident, a woman's leg had to be amputated after she was trapped in a moving walkway at the Don Mueang International Airport in Thailand's capital Bangkok on Thursday.

According to a CNN report, the airport's director Karant Thanakuljeerapat in a news conference said that the 57-year-old woman was travelling to Nakhon Si Thammarat city on Thursday morning when her leg got caught in the end of the walkway, and expressed sorrow over the accident.

Despite timely intervention by medical personnel, the woman's leg suffered severe injuries by the time she reached a hospital and it had to be amputated up to the kneecap, he said.

The woman is undergoing further treatment at one of Thailand's top medical hospitals. Her son, Krit Kittirattana, called the incident 'heartbreaking' and said that she still faced potential complications following her operation. The doctors are keeping a close eye on the woman's condition.

“My mother has continued to express her strength through her face and voice. But deep down we know that her heart is broken since she suddenly lost her leg,” he said in the statement.

According to the airport director, the state-owned company Airports Of Thailand (AOT) will cover the medical expenses and the compensation for the wounded woman. Airport authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, all the moving walkways of the airport have been shut off while the investigation and safety checks are underway, Karant informed.

He also defended the maintenance and checkups of the airport, asserting that the walkway was operational for 39 years.

