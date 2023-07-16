Pakistan: 12 killed, 10 wounded after bus plunges into ravine in Gilgit-Baltistan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO At least 12 people were killed in the devastating accident in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan

At least 12 persons were killed and 10 others were injured in a devastating accident on Sunday when a bus carrying tourists plunged into a ravine from a highway in the Diamer district of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Gilgit-Baltistan, as per rescue officials

Police and rescue teams are desperately carrying out measures to moved the injured and deceased people to hospitals for treatment and post-mortem, Geo News reported. Further details are awaited.

Earlier this month, five tourists were killed and 13 were injured in two separate accidents, one involvoing a van falling into a ravine, in Gilgit-Baltistan's Hunza area. The second incident involved a vehicle crashing into a mountain, Dawn reported.

Last month, at least 13 people were killed while several others were injured after a bus overturned in Pakistan's Punjab province. The bus was travelling from Lahore to Rawalpindi when it overturned near Kallar Kahar salt range.

At least eight people, including two children, were also killed in a similar accident in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa district last month.

ALSO READ | Pakistan: Rescuers evacuate 14,000 people from flood-hit regions near eastern regions

Latest World News