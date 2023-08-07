Pakistan: Imran Khan's party moves SC against his conviction in Toshakhana case, says he was denied fair trial

Follow us on Image Source : AP Lawyers protesting against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's arrest.

Imran Khan's arrest : Imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday appealed in the Supreme Court against the party chairman's conviction and imprisonment in the contentious Toshakhana case, saying that he was not given a 'fair trial'.

Geo News reported that the PTI has appealed to declare Islamabad trial court judge Humayun Dilawar's verdict 'null and void' and sought for the case to be heard again.

On Saturday, Khan was arrested shortly after an Islamabad trial court declared him guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years in prison. The court likewise forced a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Imran and if he neglects to do as such, he will have to stay in prison for six extra months.

"A fundamental right under Article 10A, The Right to a Fair Trial, has been denied to Mr Imran Khan the former Prime Minister of Pakistan in relation to his conviction in the Toshakhana case," read the party's petition.

The party also alleged that the judgement was passed in haste without Khan's presence and in complete disregard of the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) order. The IHC had earlier declared the trial court's verdict upholding the maintainability of a criminal complaint against the former premier as 'void'.

"However, undermining this directive, the Learned judge bypassed any fresh decision-making and dismissed the application in violating haste and without objective evaluation of the case, subverting principles of natural justice," the petition said.

Earlier, the PTI alleged that that the jail authorities were denying a meeting with the legal team, and came up with new claims saying he was being kept in a ‘9x11 feet cell’ and was given "B-class facitilies'.

In a dramatic turn of events during Khan's arrest, Lahore Police apprehended him even though the court had ordered Islamabad Police to put him behind bars. Not only this, Pakistan police made another mistake by shifting the former Prime Minister to the wrong jail. According to the court orders, he should have been shifted to Adiala jail but instead, he was transferred to Attock jail in Punjab.

