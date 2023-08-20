Pakistan: Powerful explosion in a vehicle carrying labourers killed several in Waziristan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pakistan blast

In yet another incident of explosion in Pakistan, several people were killed following a massive blast in the Shawal area of North Waziristan on Saturday.

Quoting the local deputy commissioner, Dawn reported that the incident took place on Saturday night, when over a dozen labourers were heading to South Waziristan from the Shawal area of North Waz­ir­istan in a vehicle.

However, DC Rehan Gul did not give a death toll.

According to police, the vehicle was private and was carrying the labourers when it hit a landmine in the Gull Meer Kor area. As of now, officials have not released how many were killed in the incident, but locals claimed at least 11-16 workers were feared dead. Soon after the incident, sources said, the injured as well as the bodies of the deceased were shifted to the hospital.

Notably, the explosion happened nearly three weeks after at least 63 people were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following a massive blast at a political gathering. The blast targeted a worker's convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

16 killed after bus catches fire

Meanwhile, in another incident, at least 16 people including women and children killed after a passenger smashed into a pick-up — carrying diesel drums — and caught fire on Faisalabad Motorway near Pindi Bhattian early Sunday. According to GEO News, the bus was carrying passengers between 35 to 40 people and was en route from Karachi to Islamabad.

The fire engulfed the bus shortly after the hit, the report quoted District Police Officer Doctor Fahad.

The accident occurred after the bus hit a pick-up van that was carrying diesel drums, DPO said. Locals said they pulled the passengers out of the bus by breaking windows.

Also Read: Pakistan: Powerful explosion kills 7 including UC chairman in Balochistan’s Panjgur; 2nd incident in a week

Latest World News