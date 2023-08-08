Pakistan: Powerful explosion kills 7 including UC chairman in Balochistan’s Panjgur; 2nd incident in a week

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Balochistan landmine blast

In yet another incident of blast in Pakistan, at least seven people, including a chairman of a union council (UC), were killed after a landmine targeting a vehicle in Balochistan’s Panjgur district blew on Monday late at night.

Quoting Deputy Commissioner of Panjgur, Amjad Somro, Dawn reported that miscreants had planted a remote explosive device to target a vehicle carrying Balgatar UC Chairman Ishtiaq Yaqoob and others who were returning from a wedding ceremony.

The police official claimed that the blast happened when the vehicle reached Chakar Bazar in the Balgatar area. Those who were killed were identified as Mohammad Yaqoob, Ibrahim, Wajid, Fida Hussain, Sarfaraz and Haider-- residents of Baltagar and Panjgur. They said four of the deceased remained unidentified, but their identities were later established through their relatives at a hospital.

Notably, the deadly blast came nearly a week after a powerful explosion at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur’s district killed at least 62 people. As per the reports, those who were killed include JUI-F's Tehsil Khar's Amir Ziaullah Jan. Notably, (JUI-F) or Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam is a Deobandi Sunni political party in Pakistan

The blast reportedly took place inside the convention and law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area. The police are yet to confirm the cause of the blast.

It is worth mentioning explosion in Pakistan is very frequent in the country. According to the government, the "Afghani terror" organisations were responsible for the increase in terror activities especially in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as it shares an international border with Afghanistan. Earlier last week, a suicide blast at a historic mosque in northwest Pakistan killed a police officer. As per police, additional SHO Adnan Afridi was killed in the blast at Ali Masjid (mosque) in the tribal Jamrud tehsil bordering Peshawar.

