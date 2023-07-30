Pakistan: 35 killed as powerful explosion hit JUI-F convention Centre in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pakistan: Powerful explosion at JUI-F workers' convention Centre in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur kills over 10

In yet another incident of blast in cash-strapped Pakistan, at least 35 people were killed after a powerful explosion took place at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur’s district on Sunday. According to Geo News, the incident happened at around 4 p.m. as Maulana Laeeq was addressing the convention. It reported that more than 80 people were injured and have been shifted to a nearby hospital in Peshawar.

As per the reports, those who were killed include JUI-F's Tehsil Khar's Amir Ziaullah Jan. Notably, (JUI-F) or Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam is a Deobandi Sunni political party in Pakistan

The blast reportedly took place inside the convention and law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area. The police are yet to confirm the cause of the blast.

Speaking on Geo News, JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah said he miraculously escaped the explosion as he was supposed to attend the convention but could not because of some personal commitments.

"As per the reports I have received, 10-12 workers have been martyred and over a dozen injured. I strongly condemn the blast and want to give a message to the people behind it that this is not jihad but terrorism,” the JUI-F leader said, adding that today’s incident was an attack on humanity and Bajaur.

This is breaking news. More details will be added.

