Pakistan: 5 killed, 20 wounded in bus accident after driver falls asleep in Punjab province

At least five people were killed and 20 others were severely injured after a bus driver fell asleep while driving, causing the vehicle to overturn in the Fazilpur area of Punjab's Rajanpur district on Sunday.

Rescue officials said that the bus was on its way to Jacobabad when it overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle as he fell asleep, Geo News reported.

After the accident, rescue teams rushed to the site and brought the injured persons to a local hospital for treatment. The deceased persons included a woman and two children.

Earlier, another bus fell into a deep gorge near the Babusar Pass area in Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday, killing eight people and injuring several others.

Prior to this, six people were killed and 17 others were injured when a bus carrying tourists fell into a ravine on the Karakoram Highway close to the Thalichi area in Gilgit Baltistan.

Pakistan has a poor road safety record due to dilapidated conditions of roadways, irresponsible driving and low safety regulations.

