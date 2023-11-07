Pakistan: Army officer, three soldiers killed during intelligence operation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/REPRESENTATIVE Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has been repeatedly targeted by terrorists.

At least four people were killed, including a Pakistani Army officer, in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, further raising concerns over the security situation in Pakistan. The incident started during an intelligence-based operation in the Khyber district on Monday.

According to Geo News, Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider and three other soldiers were killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber. The Pakistani security forces led by Haider conducted the operation in which three terrorists were killed.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the incident further strengthened the resolve of the security forces of Pakistan to eradicate terrorism. The funeral processions of the deceased soldiers were attended by the Peshawar corps commander and a large number of serving officers and soldiers, civil officials and the general public.

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul Haq Kakar expressed grief over the death of the Pakistan army officer and three security forces. He said that the entire nation is proud of the soldiers who laid down their lives for the country and pledged to continue the war against terrorism.

"We will not let the impure ambitions of the enemies of the country's peace succeed ever," the interim premier said. Former President Asif Ali Zardari also reacted to the incident, saying that the country would not let their lives be sacrificed in vain.

The incident comes two days after nine terrorists were killed as security forces foiled a terrorist attack on the Mianwali Training Air Base of the Pakistan Air Force.

Another attack in Dera Ismail Khan

Meanwhile, two policemen were killed and three others sustained injuries in a terror attack at an oil and gas company in Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said that the policemen were deployed for the security of the oil company, adding that the search for the suspects is underway. This was the fifth terror attack that has taken place in the area in five days, Geo News reported.

On Sunday, armed terrorists attacked a police station in Dera Ismail Khan but were repelled by police. A constable was injured in the attack. Prior to that, at least six people were killed and over 30 injured in a blast targeting a police van in Dera Ismail Khan's Tank Adda area on Friday.

In the third quarter of 2023, some 445 people lost their lives and 440 suffered injuries from as many as 190 terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were the primary centres of violence, accounting for nearly 94% of all fatalities and 89% of attacks (including incidents of terrorism and security forces operations) recorded during this period.

