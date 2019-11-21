Image Source : TWITTER/ PID_GOV Pak PM Imran Khan appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Raza as new CJCSC

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza as the new Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), the premier's office announced on Thursday. Prime minister Khan approved General Raza's appointment after a meeting with Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, a statement said.

General Raza will take up the responsibility as the new CJCSC with effect from November 27 when General Zubair Mahmood retires after the completion of three years.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Raza, HI (M) as the CJCSC with effect from 27 November 2019," the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in a tweet.

General Raza has served as the Commandant of the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul and Corps Commander Rawalpindi.