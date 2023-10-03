Tragic! Over 100 dolphins dead in Brazilian Amazon as water temperatures soar in Tefe Lake I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : AP/SCREENGRAB Investigators taking out the bodies of dolphin

Amid the dramatic climate change, more than 100 dolphins have died in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest in the past week. According to the experts, the region is grappling with a severe drought, and many more could die soon if water temperatures remain high.

The Mamiraua Institute, a research group of Brazil’s Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, said two more dead dolphins were found on Monday in the region around Tefe Lake, which is key for mammals and fish in the area. Video provided by the institute showed vultures picking at the dolphin carcasses beached on the lakeside. Thousands of fish have also died, local media reported.

Experts believe high water temperatures are the most likely cause of the deaths in the lakes in the region. Temperatures since last week have exceeded 39 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit) in the Tefe Lake region.

Investigation on

The Brazilian government’s Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation, which manages conservation areas, said last week it had sent teams of veterinarians and aquatic mammal experts to investigate the deaths.

There had been some 1,400 river dolphins in Tefe Lake, said Miriam Marmontel, a researcher from the Mamiraua Institute.

“In one week we have already lost around 120 animals between the two of them, which could represent 5% to 10% of the population,” said Marmontel.

Workers have recovered carcasses of dolphins since last week in a region where dry rivers have impacted impoverished riverside communities and stuck their boats in the sand. Amazonas Gov. Wilson Lima on Friday declared a state of emergency due to the drought.

Nicson Marreira, mayor of Tefe, a city of 60,000 residents. said his government was unable to deliver food directly to some isolated communities because the rivers were dry.

(With inputs from AP)

Also Read: Tons of dead fish wash up on Texas beach; But, this time, climate change is not responsible I WATCH

Latest World News