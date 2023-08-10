North Korea's Kim Jong fires top general, calls for war preparations as US-Seoul set to hold military drills

Follow us on Image Source : AP North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 7th enlarged meeting of the 8th Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea

In a major development ahead of South Korea and United States joint drills, North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un fired the military's top general and called for more preparations for the possibility of war.

According to a report by state media KCNA, the closed-door meeting was held on Wednesday, where the leader was seen in a fierce mood and reportedly exhibited disagreement with the current military preparedness.

With a cigarette in hand, Kim was seen pointing fingers at a map-- potentially of North Korea-- and dismissed the chief of the general staff Pak Su Il. Pak was replaced with Vice Marshal Ri Yong Gil, according to KCNA.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

