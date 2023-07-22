North Korea fires 'several cruise missiles' into sea, claims South Korea

Follow us on Image Source : AP A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul.

North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward the ocean, toward the west of the Korean Peninsula. Various cruise missiles were sent off around 4 a.m. Saturday local time (1900 Friday GMT) was distinguished, South Korea's military said, denoting the second send-off occasion this week clearly in dissent of the docking of a nuclear-armed US submarine in South Korea.

While adding to its blast of rocket dispatches lately, North Korea remained freely quiet for a fifth day on the fate of an American soldier who bolted into the North across the heavily armed Korean boundary this week.

According to the news agency, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the US and South Korean militaries were closely examining the launches.

From a location close to its capital, Pyongyang, North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday.

They flew around 550 kilometers (341 miles) prior to arriving in waters east of the Korean Landmass.

These missiles flew roughly the same distance between Pyongyang and Busan, a South Korean port city. On Tuesday, the USS Kentucky made the first visit to South Korea by a nuclear-armed US submarine since the 1980s.

The US and South Korea have been growing their consolidated military activities and have consented to expand the provincial sending of US vital resources like planes, plane-carrying warships, and submarines in a demonstration of power against North Korea, which has tested around 100 rockets since the beginning of 2022.

In addition, new rounds of nuclear contingency planning meetings have been started by the allies. These meetings are part of an effort to calm concerns among South Koreans about the North's growing nuclear threat and to silence opinions that the North should pursue its own deterrent.

North Korea's defense minister gave a subtle threat Thursday recommending the docking of the Kentucky in South Korea could be justification for a nuclear attack by the North.

This rhetoric has been used by North Korea before, but the comments showed how much tension there is now.

The deployment of Kentucky and the nuclear contingency planning meetings between Washington and Seoul were referred to as "defensive response measures" on Friday by the Defense Ministry of South Korea in response to the North Korean threat.

The ministry said in an explanation it "strongly warns" that any nuclear attack by the North on the partners would confront an "immediate, overwhelming and decisive response … that would stop the North Korean regime.

