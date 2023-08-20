Nissan recalls over 2,36,000 cars to fix THIS problem I Check if your car needs replacement

Follow us on Image Source : AP Nissan

In a major development for the owners who are driving Japanese automobile-manufactured Nissan cars, the company has now recalled at least 2,36,000 cars. According to the document, the major move was announced after it was discovered that the tie rods in the front suspension could bend and break, possibly causing drivers to lose steering control.

The recall covers certain Sentra compact cars from the 2020 through 2022 model years. Tie rods help vehicles move the wheels for steering. Nissan says in documents posted Saturday by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that if tie rods become bent, they can break and affect the steering, increasing the risk of a crash.

How to get a replacement or repaired?

Owners should contact dealers if their steering wheel is off-centre or they feel a vibration. At first, dealers will inspect and replace any bent or broken tie rods. Once a new design is available, they will replace both the left and right tie rods at no cost to owners.

Letters notifying owners will be mailed starting October 5. A second letter will go out once parts are available. Many of the same vehicles were recalled in 2021 to fix the same problem, the documents say. Cars repaired under the previous recall will need to get the new tie rods when they are ready.

Will it impact India's car owners?

As of now, there is no information about whether the car owners need to visit the service centre or the showroom to check whether it needs any modifications or replacement. The latest order is only for the cars manufactured and running on US roads.

(With inputs from agency)

