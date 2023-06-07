Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maruti Suzuki launches off-roader Jimny with price starting at Rs 12.74 lakh | DETAILS

Maruti Suzuki (MSI), the largest automaker in the country, has launched the much-anticipated Jimny SUV in India, with costs beginning at Rs 12.74 lakh for the entry-level Zeta trim and going up to Rs 15.05 lakh for the top-spec Alpha trim (both prices ex-showroom).

The five-door model with a 1.5-liter petrol motor will be sold through Nexa dealerships in two trim levels: Zeta and Alpha.

MSI Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi stated in a statement, "The launch of Jimny (5-door) marks an exhilarating milestone in our SUV portfolio and will play an important role in our goal of becoming the country's largest SUV maker."

He went on to say that Suzuki Motor Corporation has a significant presence in India not only as a domestic market but also as a global export base.

"It gives me immense pleasure to announce that India will proudly serve as the mother plant for the Jimny (5-door) and will be the first market for its launch. This truly reaffirms our commitment to Make-In-India for the world," Takeuchi noted.

The ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low-range transfer gear (4L mode) in the Jimny provides the extreme off-road capability. The model accompanies a ground leeway of 210 mm.

According to MSI, the model's automatic trims have a fuel economy of 16.94 kilometers per liter, while the five-speed manual variants have a fuel economy of 16.39 kilometers per liter.

According to the company, the model can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for a one-time monthly subscription fee of Rs 33,550.

Along with other models like the Brezza, Fronx, and Grand Vitara, MSI anticipates that Jimny will play a role in taking the lead in the SUV market.

This fiscal year, the nation's largest automaker aims to have a 25 percent market share in the SUV category as a whole.

Suzuki has sold in excess of 32 lakh units of Jimny around the world, in 199 nations and locales beginning around 1970.

Internationally, the automaker sells the model with a three-door configuration. It is interestingly a five-door version has been created with an investment of around Rs 960 crore.

