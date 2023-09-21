NIA releases pictures of accused involved in vandalism of Indian Consulate in USA, seeks info from public

Follow us on Image Source : PTI NIA releases pictures of accused accused in vandalism of Indian Consulate

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has already launched a massive crackdown against the Khaistani terrorists, has released the pictures of at least 10 wanted accused in the case of attack and vandalism at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, USA.

In a statement released on Thursday, it has sought information about them from the general public. Notably, the Indian Consulate was attacked in March following a crackdown on Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh in Punjab.

The agency has issued three separate “Request for Identification & Information” notices against the wanted accused, seeking any information of importance that could lead to their arrest or apprehension. While two of the notices carry photographs of two accused each, the third notice shows pictures of the other six accused allegedly involved in the case RC-18/2023/NIA/DLI.

The NIA has released the following telephone numbers and email IDs for the sharing of any information on these 10 accused.



1. NIA HEADQUARTER NEW DELHI CONTROL ROOM -

Telephone Number: 011-24368800,

WhatsApp/Telegram: +91-8585931100

Email ID: do.nia@gov.in

2. NIA Branch Office Chandigarh -

Telephone Number: 0172-2682900, 2682901

WhatsApp/Telegram Number: 7743002947

Telegram: 7743002947

Email ID: info-chd.nia@gov.in

NIA promises not to reveal identity

The agency has promised not to reveal the identity of anyone sharing information on the accused.



The attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco took place on the intervening night of 18th and 19th March 2023 when some pro-Khaliatani entities trespassed into the consulate and tried to burn it down the Consulate.

On the same day, slogan-shouting Khalistani supporters had broken through the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and put up two so-called Khalistani flags on the Consulate premises damaging the consulate building, assaulting and causing injuries to the consulate officials. Further, on the intervening night of 1st and 2nd July, some accused persons trespassed into the consulate and attempted to set the consulate on fire while consulate officials were inside the building.

