'Quick elections now': Dutch PM Mark Rutte's coalition government collapses over migration row

The four-party coalition in the Netherlands collapsed due to irreconcilable disagreements about how to control migration, a contentious issue that has divided nations across Europe. The country will face a general election later this year as a result of Prime Minister Mark Rutte's resignation on Friday. Rutte is the nation's longest-serving premier, according to the news agency AP.

Rutte and his government will stay in office in a caretaker capacity until another alliance is chosen, according to the AP. "It's a well-known fact that the alliance accomplices have totally different perspectives on movement strategy," Rutte told reporters in The Hague. "And unfortunately, we must conclude today that those differences cannot be reconciled. As a result, I will immediately submit a written resignation to the king from the entire Cabinet."

Even before Rutte officially confirmed his resignation, opposition lawmakers immediately called for new elections. "Quick elections now," Geert Wilders, the leader of the Party for Freedom, which opposes immigration, tweeted.

In an interview with Dutch broadcaster NOS, Green Left leader Jesse Klaver also called for elections across the political spectrum. "This nation needs a shift in course."

Rutte had directed late-night meetings Wednesday and Thursday that neglected to bring about an arrangement for relocation strategy. The parties came to the unanimous conclusion during a final round of negotiations on Friday evening that they were unable to reach an agreement and could not continue working together in the coalition.

