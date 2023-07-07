Russia: Blast at explosives manufacturing plant claims 6 lives, 2 injured

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Six people were killed in the blast at the Promsintez explosives plant

An explosion at an explosives manufacturing plant in Russia's Samara region claimed the lives of six people and wounded two others, according to emergency officials.

Citing media, AP reported that the explosion occurred when workers of the Promsintez explosives plant were dismantling equipment at one of the workshops, as per the information received from emergency officials. However, the explosion did not cause a fire.

The Promsintez plant is reportedly one of the key producers of industrial explosives in Russia and is located in the Chapayevsk town of Samara region.

