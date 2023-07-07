Friday, July 07, 2023
     
Russia: Blast at explosives manufacturing plant claims 6 lives, 2 injured

The accident occurred when workers were dismantling equipment at a workshop in the Promsintez explosives manufacturing plant in Samara region.

July 07, 2023
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Six people were killed in the blast at the Promsintez explosives plant

An explosion at an explosives manufacturing plant in Russia's Samara region claimed the lives of six people and wounded two others, according to emergency officials.

Citing media, AP reported that the explosion occurred when workers of the Promsintez explosives plant were dismantling equipment at one of the workshops, as per the information received from emergency officials. However, the explosion did not cause a fire.

The Promsintez plant is reportedly one of the key producers of industrial explosives in Russia and is located in the Chapayevsk town of Samara region.

