Nepal: Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits Kathmandu Valley, no casualty reported

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Kathmandu Valley and adjoining districts on Sunday morning, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, Kathmandu Post reported.

The epicentre of the tremor was reported at around 7:39 am in Dhading district. The jolt was also felt in other districts of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces.

There are no reports of damage or casualty.

It is worth mentioning that earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal, which is home to the tallest mountain. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 killed some 9,000 people and damaged around 1 million structures.

This is breaking news. More details will be added.

