Nepal earthquake: India releases emergency contact number for Indians seeking urgent assistance

Hours after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Nepal, resulting in the killing of more than 150 people overnight, India has released an emergency contact number for Indians who require urgent assistance.

"#Alert #Emergency Contact Number for Indians requiring assistance due to the recent earthquake in Nepal: +977-9851316807 @MEAIndia," India in Nepal posted on the social media platform, X.

Jajarkot was the epicentre

The tremors that were felt on Friday late at night, the epicentre was reported at Jajarkot district, where it killed 92 people and 55 others injured. Besides, the quake killed at least 36 people in neighbouring Rukum district, where numerous houses collapsed, and at least 85 injured people were taken to the local hospital.

At the regional hospital in the city of Nepalgunj, more than 100 hospital beds were made available and teams of doctors stood by to help the injured.

“I was fast asleep when all of a sudden it started shaking violently. I tried to run but the whole house collapsed. I tried escaping but half my body got buried in the debris,” said Bimal Kumar Karki, one of the first two people to be brought to the regional hospital.

“I screamed, but every one of my neighbours was in the same situation and screaming for help. It took nearly a half hour to an hour before rescuers found me,” he said.

Security officials worked with villagers all through the night in the darkness to pull the dead and injured from fallen houses.

The quake, which hit when many people already were asleep in their homes, was felt in India’s capital, New Delhi, more than 800 kilometres away.

India offers assistance

Meanwhile, India offered to help in the rescue efforts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on social media that he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal.

“India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance,” he said.

It is worth mentioning earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 killed some 9,000 people and damaged about 1 million structures.

(With inputs from agency)

