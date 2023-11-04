Nepal earthquake: Death count rises to 129, expected to rise as rescue ops continue

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visual after a massive earthquake in Nepal on Friday night

Nepal earthquake: At least 129 people lost their lives and dozens more sustained injuries as a strong earthquake jolted the northwestern Nepal districts on Friday (November 3) midnight, according to officials. The death count was expected to rise, officials said on early Saturday while noting that communications were cut off with several places. According to officials, Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal will visit Rukum and Jajarkot by helicopter. Three helicopters have been made ready to fly to the earthquake affected areas carrying medical teams and medicines. These helicopters will be sent from Kathmandu as soon as the weather opens, the officials said.

The tremors were also felt in New Delhi and the National Capital Region and several other places in India at around the same time when several people were asleep in their homes. Tremors were also felt in other districts in north India including Prayagraj, Faridabad, Gurugram, Bhagpat, Varanasi, Sultanpur, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, and Mirzapur.

Earthquake's epicentre and casualties

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.4, Occurred on 03-11-2023, 23:32:54 IST, Lat: 28.84 & Long: 82.19, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Nepal," NCS posted on X, formerly Twitter on Friday.

Nepal's National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center said its epicentre was at Jajarkot, which is about 250 miles northeast of the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu.

The quake claimed at least 37 lives in the Rukum district where various houses came crashing down, the police said.

Thirty injured people already had been brought to the local hospital, the official said.

In neighbouring Jajarkot district, 92 people were confirmed dead, the police informed.

Rescue operation

According to the official, security personnel were engaged in the rescue operation along with the villagers in the darkness to pull the dead and injured from the debris.

However, he added that reaching some spots was difficult because some of the trails were blocked by landslides triggered by the tremor and its aftershocks.

Earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal. In 2015, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake claimed nearly 9,000 lives and damaged about 1 million structures.

(With AP inputs)

