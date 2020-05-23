Hostage situation at Moscow's Alfa bank, assailant threatens to detonate explosive device

Image Source : INDIA TV Hostage situation at Moscow bank, assailant threatens to detonate explosive device

A hostage situation is being reported from a bank in Moscow. Reports in the Russian media are suggesting that the assailant is threatening to detonate an explosive device. At least five people are believed to be held captive by the attacker. Meanwhile, police are responding to the situation.

The video shows the scene of the incident. Police teams and vehicles are present at the spot. An investigation is underway.

ЗАХВАТ БАНКА

В Москве с заложниками прямо сейчас



Очевидцы сообщают, что в «Альфа-банк» зашёл мужчина с рюкзаком - из рюкзака торчат провода

В заложниках оказалось четверо сотрудников банка и один посетитель

Причины захвата и требования террориста пока неизвестны pic.twitter.com/2BnYBKshMp — kamenskiy evgeny (@odikov) May 23, 2020

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage