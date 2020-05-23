Hostage situation at Moscow's Alfa bank, assailant threatens to detonate explosive device

Saturday, May 23, 2020
     
A hostage situation is being reported from a bank in Moscow. Reports in the Russian media are suggesting that the assailant is threatening to detonate an explosive device.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 23, 2020 17:25 IST
A hostage situation is being reported from a bank in Moscow. Reports in the Russian media are suggesting that the assailant is threatening to detonate an explosive device. At least five people are believed to be held captive by the attacker. Meanwhile, police are responding to the situation. 

The video shows the scene of the incident. Police teams and vehicles are present at the spot. An investigation is underway. 

