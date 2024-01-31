Mexico: Truck-bus collision in Sinaloa state claims 19 lives, leaves several others injured

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Both vehicles were charred following the incident.

In a tragic incident, as many as 19 people were killed and 18 others injured in a fiery collision between a truck and a bus filled with passengers in Mexico’s northwestern Sinaloa state on Tuesday. According to local media reports, the accident took place along a coastal highway that connects the beach front cities of Mazatlan and Los Mochis.

Bus had over 30 passengers

Roy Navarrete, the director of the state civil defence office, said the crash occurred in the township of Elota, near the port city of Mazatlan. There were 37 people aboard the bus, he added.

Highway traffic came to a halt following an accident, as per reports. Visuals of the aftermath of the accident revealed vehicles engulfed in flames, emitting smoke, and emergency responders rushing to the scene. The severity of the incident necessitated the closure of the highway for safety reasons.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from Reuters)

