MEA condemns 'fake, malicious news' in Bangladesh media over Ayodhya verdict

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has condemned the fake news doing rounds in the Bangladesh media over the Ayodhya land dispute verdict pronounced by the Supreme Court on Saturday.

After the apex court's verdict, a letter reported to have been written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Justice of India had been circulated in the media circles in Bangladesh and Pakistan.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Wednesday condemned it by calling the news 'fake and malicious'.

Raveesh Kumar tweeted Wednesday evening: We strongly condemn those responsible for deliberately spreading such fake and malicious news, to divide communities, create disharmony and undermine the friendship between the people of India and Bangladesh.

We strongly condemn those responsible for deliberately spreading such fake and malicious news, to divide communities, create disharmony and undermine friendship between the people of India and Bangladesh. https://t.co/LEdXxutzNc — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 13, 2019

Earlier, the Indian Mission in Dhaka had also dismissed the fake news.

"Most egregious and wrong on the part of those who are deliberately circulating fake and incorrect information to create misunderstanding about India in the public domain," said the Indian Mission in Dhaka.

Several Pakistani media outlets also picked up the story in a bid to portray a communal picture of India's leadership and top court.

The Supreme Court had given the verdict on Ayodhya land dispute which had been lingering on the Indian judicial system for 70 years. PM Modi had requested the people to maintain calm and peace in the aftermath of the verdict.

In a tweet PM Modi had said, "The Honourable Supreme Court has given its verdict on the Ayodhya issue. This verdict shouldn’t be seen as a win or loss for anybody. Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti. May peace and harmony prevail!"

The Honourable Supreme Court has given its verdict on the Ayodhya issue. This verdict shouldn’t be seen as a win or loss for anybody.



Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti.



May peace and harmony prevail! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2019

Also Read | From Bihar to Gujarat: First-timers flock Ayodhya after SC verdict