Image Source : FILE McDonalds employee beaten up ruthlessly after he asks customer to wear face mask | Video

A McDonald's employee was beaten up ruthlessly after he asked a customer to wear face mask while he was taking the order.

The incident took place in a Mcdonald's outlet in Hong Kong. The man who was ordering food was not wearing a mask, when he was told to put it on, he went inside the counter and beat up the employee ruthlessly.

