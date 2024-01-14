Massive fire erupts in New Hampshire after oil tankers catch flames | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/ EXETER FIRE DEP Visual from the spot

A massive fire erupted after three oil tankers and a tractor-trailer caught fire at North Atlantic Fuels in Epping on Saturday evening, officials said. A thick layer of smoke rose from the spot where the crew attempted to take control of the blaze.

“Our firefighters have responded with mutual aid to this scene at 76 Depot Road in Epping involving multiple oil tankers reported on fire,” Exeter Fire Department said on X.

The department said that Exeter firefighters along with crews from several communities continue to work the scene of the massive fire.

The crash truck from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport was called in, after which the fire was brought under control.

“The crash truck from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport has joined the effort by providing foam at the scene of the blaze involving three oil tankers and a tractor-trailer at North Atlantic Fuels in Epping. The fire is now under control,” the fire department informed.

According to the local media, the blaze broke out at the North Atlantic Services, a New Hampshire-based company that offers snow plowing, fuel delivery and landscape services.