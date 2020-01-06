Kim Jong-Un goes underground after Qasem Soleimani's killing: report

A file photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly not been seen in public since the conclusion of a session of the Workers Party Central Committee on December 31, as per reports in the North Korean state media.

Pyongyang’s tightly-controlled media reported that Kim had last week paid a visit to the tomb of Kim dynasty founder Kim Il-sung, but didn’t publicise the visit through pictures.

Citing grapevine and Pyongyang’s state media, a report in Chosun Media claimed that Kim might have gone underground fearing the same fate that befell upon Iran’s top commander Major General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad International Airport on Friday. The strike had been ordered by President Donald Trump.

The report in the South Korean publication claimed that Kim had lashed out at Donald Trump at the December 31 meeting, which took place three days before Soleimani was taken out.

Trump’s deadline for negotiation on the nuclear deal with North Korea has already passed, the report noted, adding that Kim might have been relieved that the US has turned its aggression towards Tehran rather Pyongyang.

North Korea hasn’t reacted to Soleimani’s assassination yet.