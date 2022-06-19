Kabul attack: Islamic State claims responsibility; says nearly 50 Hindu Sikhs, Taliban members killed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Taliban fighters guard at the site of an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, June 18, 2022

Kabul attack: The Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) on Sunday claimed the responsibility for the Karte Parwan Gurdwara attack in Kabul on Saturday. In a statement, the ISKP said 'Abu Mohammed al Tajiki' carried out the attack which lasted for three hours.

The group claimed that besides submachine guns and hand grenades, four IEDs and a car bomb were also used in the attack.

It further claimed that about 50 Hindu Sikhs and Taliban members were killed in the attack.

However, in the attack, only two people were killed and seven others were wounded.

The statement by ISKP also read that the attack was conducted as revenge for the insult of Prophet Mohammed by an Indian politician.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has already suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities.

A statement was also issued by concerned quarters emphasizing respect for all religions, denouncing insult to any religious personality or demeaning any religion or sect. Vested interests that are against India-Kuwait relations have been inciting the people using these derogatory comments.

Kabul attack: All what happened

Initial inputs suggested that an explosion took place outside the gate of the Gurdwara killing at least two people. Another explosion was later heard from inside the complex and some shops attached to the Gurdwara caught fire.

The holy Guru Granth Sahib from Gurudwara in Afghanistan's capital city Kabul was retrieved from the complex, from which plumes of smoke were seen billowing out after the attack, according to visuals posted on social media.

Visuals also showed a barefoot man carrying the Guru Granth Sahib on his head. The visuals showed two or three more people, all walking without footwear accompanying him.

According to Sikh religious belief, the Saroop, a physical copy of the Guru Granth Sahib is considered a living guru.

The transportation of Guru Granth Sahib is governed by a strict code of conduct and as a mark of respect, the Guru Granth Sahib is carried on the head, and the person walks barefoot.

According to reports, the Holy Book was taken to the residence of Gurnam Singh, president, of Gurdwara Karte Parwan.

(With inputs from ANI)

