Japan: Man spends over $20,000 to transform into 'human dog', takes first walk in public

Image Source : TWITTER The Japanese man Toco spent more than $20,000 for a hyperrealistic border collie costume

In a piece of bizarre news, a Japanese man sought to fulfill his lifelong aspiration of "becoming an animal" by spending more than $20,000 (two million Yen) to transform himself into a human 'border collie' and took his first public walk.

The Japanese man, identified as Toco, has finally taken his first in his hyperrealistic dog costume and reportedly made some canine friends. In his YouTube channel of nearly 30,000 subscribers, Toco was seen playing in his backyard and performing tricks for treats, reported New York Post.

His YouTube videos also showed Toco being taken out for a walk on a leash, sniffing at other dogs in a park and rolling around on the floor. His first public appearance as a dog was well-received by passers-by and other dogs.

"I became a collie, fulfilling a dream I had since I was a little child to be an animal!" the subtitles in one of his videos read. He also said that he hides his human identity for his unwillingness to be judged by people.

"I don’t want my hobbies to be known, especially by the people I work with. They think it’s weird that I want to be a dog. For the same reason why I can’t show my real face," he told the media.

Speaking about his transformation into a dog, Toco said that his family was very surprised by the news and that he felt "nervous and a little scared" about his first public appearance.

The $22,000 outfit was created by the Japanese company Zeppet, which makes costumes for TV commercials and movies. The dog costume reportedly took 40 days in making. "It reproduces the appearance of a real dog walking on four legs," said a spokesperson for the company.

