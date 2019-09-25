Jaish-e-Mohammed changes name to Majlis Wurasa-e-Shuhuda Jammu wa Kashmir

Image Source : PTI JeM changes name to Majlis Wurasa-e-Shuhuda Jammu wa Kashmir

In order to ward off international pressure and scrutiny over its jihadi training activities in Pakistan, terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has changed its name to Majlis Wurasa-e-Shuhuda Jammu wa Kashmir. According to a report with the Hindustan Times, people familiar with the development have said Masood Azhar's younger brother Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar has taken control of the Pakistan-based terror outfit.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has re-emerged with a new name but the same leadership and terrorist cadre, counterterror agencies in India have suggested. The terror group was earlier known as Khudam-ul-Islam and Al Rehmat Trust.

The flag of Jaish’s new avatar Majlis Wurasa-e-Shuhuda Jammu wa Kashmir (which roughly translates to “gathering of the descendants of martyrs of J&K”) is the same of its mother outfit with only change of word “Al-Islam” in place of “Al-Jihad”, they added.

One of its leaders, Maulana Abid Mukhtar, has already called for jihad against India, the US and Israel at its Kashmir rallies this year.

According to Pakistan watchers, Jaish has prepared a group of 30 suicide attackers to hit India, particularly installations in military cantonments and convoys of Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rauf Asghar has not only reactivated the Markaz Syed Ahmad Shaheed training camp at Balakot this month but has also been motivating recruits in Bhawalpur and Sialkot to attack Indian security establishments.

Meanwhile, counter-terror agencies in India have said the training and radicalisation-focused madrasas such as Qauat ul Islam, Abu Huraira and Ashab us Safa in Mardan, Al Sufa Zaida in Swabi, Faiz ul Quran in Nusratzai, and Saad Bin Muaz and Tehfiz ul Quran in Okara have been operationalised.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated ever since the Central government revocated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which out an end to the special status to the state. The step further bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Also Read | Pakistan releases Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar from custody

Also Read | 3 overground workers of Jaish-e-Mohammed arrested