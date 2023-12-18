'Islam is not compatible with European culture, values and rights of civilisation': Italy PM Meloni I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Italy PM Giorgia Meloni during an event.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday sparked a controversy on social media platforms after her recent remarks on the "non-compatibility of Islam" went viral on the internet. In the viral clip, Meloni said that the Islamic culture is not entirely compatible with European civilization. Slamming Saudi Arabia for still having Sharia law in the 21st century, Meloni said she would not allow Islamic laws to be implemented in Italy.

"I believe there is a problem of compatibility between Islamic culture and the values and rights of our civilization. Will not allow Sharia law to be implemented in Italy. The values of our civilization are different!” said Meloni.

"It does not escape my mind that most of the Islamic cultural centres in Italy are financed by Saudi Arabia, she said at an event organised by her right-wing, ultra-conservative Brothers of Italy party.

Meloni slams Saudi Arabia's homosexuality laws

In the video, Meloni also slammed Saudi Arabia's law under which apostasy and homosexuality are criminal offences.

Notably, Sharia is a body of religious law that forms a part of the Islamic tradition based on the scriptures of Islam, particularly the Quran and the Hadith. However, various Islamic scholars and politicians tweak it in order to gain political mileage.

The event was also attended by UK PM Rishi Sunak and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

