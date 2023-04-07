Follow us on Image Source : AP Israel launches airstrikes in Gaza Strip, Lebanon following barrage of rocket fire

Israel strikes Gaza: After a day of rocket fire along the country's northern and southern borders following two days of unrest at Jerusalem's most sensitive holy site, the Israeli military struck targets in the Gaza Strip early Friday, pushing the region closer towards a wider conflagration.

According to reports, at least two loud explosions were heard in Gaza however it was not clear what was launched. The airstrikes followed a massive rocket bombardment launched by Lebanese militants at Israel, prompting residents to seek shelter in bomb shelters and injuring at least two people. Additionally, militants in Gaza launched rockets towards Israel.

Israeli PM pledges to take 'aggressive response'

The airstrikes came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was meeting with his Security Cabinet to discuss the rocket fire. He also vowed to take an "aggressive response." “We will strike our enemies and they will pay a price for every act of aggression,” he said, adding that Israelis remain united in the face of external threats despite their political differences.

Meanwhile, Israeli military officials said the rocket fire on both fronts was carried out by Palestinian militants in connection to this week's violence at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the heart of Jerusalem's Old City, where Israeli police stormed into the building with tear gas and stun grenades on two straight days. The violent scenes from the mosque have ratched up tensions across the region.

Tensions flare-up in region

It should be mentioned here that tensions have simmered along the Lebanese border as Israel appears to have ratcheted up its shadow war against Iranian-linked targets in Syria, another close ally of Iran, Israel's archenemy in the region.

Suspected Israeli airstrikes in Syria in recent weeks have killed two Iranian military advisers and temporarily put the country's two largest airports out of service. Hecht said Thursday's rocket fire was not believed to be connected to events in Syria.

(With AP inputs)

