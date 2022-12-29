Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu set to be sworn in as country's new Prime Minister for 6th time

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israel: Benjamin Netanyahu set to be sworn in as country's new Prime Minister for 6th times

Israel PM: Leading the Jewish state's most hardline government to date, Benjamin Netanyahu is all set to be sworn in as Israel's new prime minister on Thursday. The formation of Netanyahu's sixth government, which consists of several far-right allies, marks the return of the 73-year-old as the Prime Minister.

According to reports, many are concerned that this will put the new government at odds with a sizable portion of its own population as well as its closest allies abroad.

Out of the 120 members of the Knesset (Israel's parliament), 64 support Netanyahu, all from the right-wing, including the Religious Zionist Party, Noam, United Torah Judaism, Shas, the ultra-orthodox movement, and the far-right Otzma Yehudit.

What are Netanyahu government's three 'national goals'?

While addressing the Knesset ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Netanyahu said that three "national goals" of his administration are to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons, begin construction of a bullet train that would run the entire length of the nation, and bring more Arab nations into the fold of the Abrahamic pact.

Amid repeated heckling by opposing members who called Netanyahu "weak" and "racist", the incoming Prime Minister told them to "respect the will of the voters," and that "this is not the end of democracy or the end of the country."

"In a democracy, you don't climb over the walls of the Capitol nor those of the Knesset," he said. He promised to improve the personal safety of the citizens and lower the high cost of living.

Several lawmakers were expelled from the hearing after hitting tables with their hands and repeatedly calling him "weak." Netanyahu also announced the appointment of 29 ministers and three deputy ministers.

Three government ministries - defence, education and welfare - will have two ministers serving at the same time. Only four women are to be sworn in as ministers, marking a new low in their representation.

Outgoing PM Yair Lapid addressed Knesset

After Netanyahu announced his government that would be later required to be voted in and then sworn in following the election of the new Knesset speaker, outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid in his address to the Knesset listed the achievements of his short-lived government, including those of his predecessor and coalition partner Naftali Bennett.

"We are handing you a government in excellent condition. Try not to destroy it, we will be back soon," Lapid said."

Earlier in a Facebook post, Lapid vowed to continue to fight to topple the incoming government and make a comeback.

"Citizens of Israel, thanks for the last year and a half. This isn’t the end, this is the beginning of the struggle for our beloved country. We are fighting for the future of our kids and we won’t stop until we topple the government of destruction, and return," he wrote.

Negotiations between coalition partners came down to wire

Despite a clear mandate for the right wing to form the next government under Netanyahu in November 1 elections, the negotiations between the coalition partners came down to the wire with the emerging bloc having to pass a flurry of legislation to satisfy the demands of the coalition partners even before the government could be sworn in.

The Knesset passed laws sponsored by incoming coalition parties enabling Shas party leader Aryeh Deri to become a minister despite a recent conviction and suspended sentence.

Other legislation changes include quasi-constitutional basic law which enables the Religious Zionist Party's leader Bezalel Smotrich to be appointed as an independent minister in the Defence Ministry in charge of West Bank settlements, which forms his key voting constituency.

A third bill granted greater control over police to the newly formed National Security Ministry, set to be helmed by far-right Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir, who has been convicted multiple times for incitement, racism, and terror-related offences.

The parties included in the government had run in the elections with a clear understanding that the Likud party Chairman Netanyahu would lead the next government if they were to get a majority.

However, they drove a hard bargain in reaching coalition agreements, securing far-reaching policy and appointment concessions that will drive judicial reform, may change security service command structures, retroactively legalise and expand settlements, introduce far-right influence in secular education, and expand religious influence over state and social institutions.

Critics have raised concerns that the expected changes could impact the fundamental character of Israel's polity leading to changes that could harm Israel's internal cohesion, risk putting its delicate ties with the world Jewry in jeopardy, and also put the country at the receiving end of international condemnation due to its hardline position on the long-standing acceptance of a two-state solution to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

The new government where the right-wing Likud party comprises the left-most flank of the coalition is a major shift from the previous one which for the first time in Israel's history had not only parties drawn from the Left, Right, and Centre, but also enjoyed the support of an Arab party.

Palestinian Authority calls new govt's agenda 'dangerous escalation'

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority (PA) slammed the agenda of the incoming Israeli government, which calls to expand settlements in the West Bank, as a "dangerous escalation".

“These guidelines constitute a dangerous escalation and will have repercussions for the region," said Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

Abu Rudeineh emphasised that Israel must realise that without complying with the UN resolutions “nothing will be achieved and that there will not be any settlement left on the lands of the independent state of Palestine”.

He also called upon the US administration “to turn its words into deeds since it is committed to the two-state solution, without which there will be no stability in the region”.

Meanwhile, hundreds of Israelis protested outside the Knesset in Jerusalem against the incoming government as Netanyahu addressed the parliament in a charged atmosphere.

The number of protesters outside the Knesset kept on swelling, reaching thousands, as the day progressed and the Knesset's proceedings towards swearing-in the new government proceeded.

