Islamic State claims responsibility for twin blasts in Iran, resulting in over 100 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : AP People gather at the site of an explosion in the city of Kerman, about 510 miles (820 kilometres) southeast of the capital Tehran, Iran.

The Islamic State asserted responsibility on Thursday for the twin explosions that rocked Iran, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 103 people. The blasts occurred during a ceremony in Kerman commemorating the late commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone in 2020.

As reported by Reuters, the Islamic State disseminated a statement via its affiliated Telegram channels, claiming involvement in the attack. The explosions unfolded near the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque in Kerman, Soleimani's hometown, where he is laid to rest. Supporters had gathered to observe the fourth anniversary of his death in a US drone strike near Baghdad airport. State media reported that, in addition to the fatalities, at least 170 individuals sustained injuries in the bombings.

Amidst the aftermath, state media revealed reports of a shooting in Kerman on Thursday.

Qassem Soleimani, the former head of the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, held a pivotal role in overseeing military operations across the Middle East. Revered as a "living martyr" by Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Soleimani earned widespread recognition for his instrumental role in defeating the Islamic State jihadist group in Iraq and Syria. The tragic events mark a grim episode in the remembrance of the influential military commander.

India expresses shock, solidarity following deadly bombings

India conveyed deep shock and sadness on Thursday in response to the tragic bombings in Iran's Kerman city. At least 95 lives were lost, with numerous others injured, during two bomb explosions near the cemetery of the late Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a drone strike in 2020. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed solidarity with the government and people of Iran during this challenging time.

"We are shocked and saddened by the terrible bombings in Kerman City, Iran. At this difficult time, we express our solidarity with the government and people of Iran," stated Randhir Jaiswal. He further conveyed thoughts and prayers for the families of the victims and those wounded, emphasizing India's support.

The victims were participating in a ceremony near Soleimani's cemetery, commemorating the commander on the fourth anniversary of his death. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian announced that Iran is undertaking "legal and international actions" in response to the terror attacks in Kerman. Amirabdollahian initiated immediate measures through the United Nations based on preliminary information from official sources.

Following the attacks, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, issued a stern message, warning "criminals" of punishment and a robust response to the tragedy, as reported by the IRNA news agency. The international community watches closely as Iran grapples with the aftermath of this devastating event.

Also read | 'Attackers will face harsh response', Iran leader as twin bomb explosions kill 93 people