Iran will welcome any peace initiative by India for de-escalating tensions with US: Iranian Envoy to India

Iranian Envoy to India Ali Chegeni on Wednesday said that Iran will welcome any peace initiative by India for de-escalating its tension with the United States after the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. His comments come hours after Iran launched missile strikes against two US military bases in Iraq in retaliation to the killing of its top commander General Qasem Soleimani. "India usually plays very good role in (maintaining) peace in the world. At the same time India belongs to this region. We welcome all initiatives from all countries, especially India as a good friend for us, to not allow escalation (of tensions)," News agency PTI quoted Iranian Ambassador to India Ali Chegeni as saying after a condolence meeting for Solemani at the country's embassy here.

"We are not for war, we are looking for peace and prosperity for everybody in this region. We welcome any Indian initiative or any project that can help peace and prosperity in this world," he said.

On the Iranian attack on US targets in Iraq, Chegeni said his country retaliated under its right to defend.

Amid spiralling US-Iran tensions over the killing of Soleimani, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday had a conversation with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, voicing India's concerns over the escalation of tensions.

Iran launched missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the US drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

According to Iranian state TV, the missile attack by Iran comes as a revenge for the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, who last week died in an American drone strike near Baghdad prompted angry calls to avenge his slaying. US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has decided to unilaterally withdraw America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

