Trump tweets 'All is well' after Iran bombs Iraqi bases housing US troops, to issue statement later

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday tweeted "All is Well" after Iran launched ballistic missile attack at bases in Iraq housing US troops in retaliation over the killing of its top general Qasem Soleimani in a US airstrike.

"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties and damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning," Donald Trump tweeted hours after Iran hit Iraqi bases.

Confirming the attacks, the Pentagon has said US President Donald Trump is closely monitoring the situation. According to Iranian state TV, more than 35 rockets were launched only at the Ayn al-Asad.

A video has been released by new agency ANI showing how Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at 5:30 pm.(EST) on January 7 and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil, in Iraq.

#WATCH: Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7 and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil, in Iraq. pic.twitter.com/xQkf9lG6AP — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020

Meanwhile, US has restricted its flight movement over Iran, Iraq post the attack at bases housing US troops.

