MEA advises against non-essential travel to Iraq, asks carriers to avoid airspace of Baghdad, Iran and Gulf

India on Wednesday asked its citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq, amid rising tension between Iran and the US after a drone strike by the American military killed their top commander General Qasem Soleimani last week. "In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq. Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq," MEA said in a statement.

Meanwhile,Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) advised all Indian carriers have to avoid airspace of Iran, Iraq and the Gulf following tension in the region.

"We had held meetings with the concerned Airlines and have sensitised them to remain vigilant and take all precautions," said a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday morning.

US aviation regulator FAA has also asked all US airlines to stop operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman due to "events in Middle East".

In a revenge for the killing of General Qasem Soleimani, Iran early Wednesday fired multiple missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) has claimed the attacks on Ayn al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq and the military base in the northern city of Erbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan, where American military personnel is currently deployed. Any reports of injuries or casualties in the missile attack were yet not available.

Confirming the attacks, the Pentagon has said US President Donald Trump is closely monitoring the situation. According to Iranian state TV, more than 35 rockets were launched only at the Ayn al-Asad.

