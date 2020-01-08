No missiles intercepted in attack on US bases, says Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps

Image Source : AP U.S. Marines are stationed in Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq. Iran struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general early Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, firing a series of ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops in a major escalation that brought the two longtime foes closer to war.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said none of its missiles were intercepted during Wednesday's heavy strike that targeted two US bases inside Iraq to avenge the United States’ assassination of its senior commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, Iran's Press TV reported. It earlier reported that at least 80 people were killed in Iran missile attacks on US bases in Iraq. However, the Press TV cannot independently verify the reports on the number of casualties.

However, other media houses are reporting that according to Iranian state television at least 80 "American terrorists" were killed after Tehran fired 15 missiles on US targets in Iraq and added that none of the missiles were intercepted. It also said Iran had 100 other targets in the region in its sights if Washington took any retaliatory measures. It also said US helicopters and military equipment were "severely damaged".

Iran launched missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the US drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

According to Iranian state TV, the missile attack by Iran comes as a revenge for the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, who last week died in an American drone strike near Baghdad prompted angry calls to avenge his slaying. US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has decided to unilaterally withdraw America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

After the strikes, a former Iranian nuclear negotiator posted a picture of the Islamic Republic’s flag on Twitter, appearing to mimic Trump who posted an American flag following the killing of Soleimani and others Friday in a drone strike in Baghdad.

US President Donald Trump, in his first reaction after Iran's missile attack insisted that "all is well" and promised to make a statement to the nation on Wednesday morning (local time).

Meanwhile, airlines of several countries have decided to avoid the airspace of Iran in wake of the attacks. India also issued a travel advisory for Iraq asking its residents to avoid all 'non-essential' travel to the place.

