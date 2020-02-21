5.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia

Image Source : AP 5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Indonesia on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The epicenter of the earthquake was 227 km NW of Saumlaki, Indonesia at 20:24:27 GMT.

According to the authorities, the quake was felt at a depth of 156.56 km and was initially determined to be at 6.7408 degrees south latitude and 129.6496 degrees east longitude.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property in the quake.

Also Read | Earthquake jolts Assam, Bengal

Also Read | 3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Manipur, areas bordering Myanmar​