An earthquake hit Assam on Saturday. The earthquake tremors experienced in the northeast state were measured to be 5 on the Richter Scale. The earthquake struck 35 km southeast of Bongaigaon Saturday evening.

The tremors were felt in Assam at 6.17 pm, the depth of which was 48 km. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.

