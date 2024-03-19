PM Modi to embark on rare two-day visit to Bhutan, major announcement unlikely I KNOW WHY

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NARENDRAMODI PM Modi with Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay

New Delhi: ​​Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a State visit to Bhutan from 21-22 March 2024. The visit will come merely three days after his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay’s visit to New Delhi from March 14-18.

According to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the visit is in line with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and the Government’s emphasis on its Neighbourhood First Policy.

​​​During the visit, the Prime Minister will receive an audience with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan and His Majesty Jigme Singye Wangchuck, the Fourth King of Bhutan. The Indian leader will also hold talks with Tobgay.

It is worth mentioning ​​​India and Bhutan share a unique and enduring partnership which is rooted in mutual trust, understanding and goodwill. "Our shared spiritual heritage and warm people-to-people ties add depth and vibrancy to our exceptional relations. The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on bilateral and regional matters of interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify our exemplary partnership for the benefit of our peoples," added the statement.

Why PM Modi's upcoming visit would be "rare"

The visit could be dubbed "rare" as there was only one incident when Indian Prime Ministers made any foreign trips after the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates. In 2009, the then Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, had visited the United Kingdom to attend the G20 meeting.

India will hold the Lok Sabha elections seven different phases, starting from April 19 till June 1. The counting of votes will be done on June 4. As the dates were announced, a model code of conduct is currently in force in the country. Therefore, no agreements or major announcements could be expected during PM Modi's visit to Thimpu.

Earlier this week, when Bhutan's PM was in New Delhi, both leaders reviewed the progress in various areas of bilateral partnership, including infrastructure development, connectivity, energy, hydropower cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and development cooperation. PM Modi and Tobgay reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the special and unique India-Bhutan friendship.

Bhutan-China border dispute

In January, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra travelled to Bhutan on a three-day trip, in the first high-level visit from New Delhi after the formation of the new government under Tobgay. The Bhutan PM's visit to India comes against the backdrop of China and Bhutan looking at an expeditious resolution of their festering boundary row that could have major implications for India’s security interests.

Around five months back, Bhutan’s then-Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing. A Chinese readout on the talks said Bhutan firmly abides by the one-China principle and stands ready to work with China for an early settlement of the boundary issue and advance the political process of establishing diplomatic relations.

In October 2021, Bhutan and China signed an agreement on the "three-step roadmap" to expedite negotiations to resolve their boundary dispute. The signing of the pact came four years after the Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a 73-day stand-off at the Doklam tri-junction after China tried to extend a road in the area that Bhutan claimed belonged to it.

