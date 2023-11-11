Indian-origin man and his 11-year-old son killed possibly in gang war shooting in Canada

Follow us on Image Source : X/@RCMPGRCPOLICE Representational Image

In yet another incident of gang war, an Indian-origin man and his 11-year-old son were shot and killed in Canada’s Edmonton on Thursday. According to a report by CBS, 41-year-old Harpreet Uppal and his son were shot dead in their vehicle around noon on Thursday.

"Uppal was followed and targeted, and the boy was also intentionally killed. Quite honestly, as a parent, I don't have the words to adequately describe how devastated I feel," Ward Karhiio Councillor Keren Tang who represents a southeast area of the city told CBS.

"I can't fathom the circumstance in which anyone would want to target, and intentionally harm and kill, a child."

Gang conflict

He said that the killing which occurred in Alberta was the result of a gang conflict and added the gangs were related to the lower mainland of British Columbia.

Police said that the Indian-origin man was targeted earlier as well but he and his family survived an attempt on their lives while they were at a pizzeria in the city.

While speaking at a news conference, Edmonton Police Service acting Supt. Colin Derksen said the loss of a child to gun violence is an "unthinkable tragedy." The Police official said that the shooting posed a "serious danger" to everyone in the area at the time.

"The risk to members of the public was significant and terrifying," he said.

