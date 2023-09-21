Thursday, September 21, 2023
     
Sukhdool Singh, Canada-based gangster and Khalistan sympathiser, killed in Canada I All you need to know

According to reports, Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, a Khalistani terrorist and a wanted gangster, escaped to Canada from Punjab's Moga district around six years ago.

Ajeet Kumar Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Ottawa (Canada) Updated on: September 21, 2023 10:58 IST
Punjab gangster Sukha Duneke was killed in Canada.
Punjab gangster Sukha Duneke was killed in Canada.

Amid the tension between India and Canada over the killing of separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a similar incident was reported where a Punjab resident who fled to Ottawa was shot dead on Wednesday. 

He is said to have been killed in Canada’s Winnipeg in an inter-gang rivalry.

According to reports, Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, a Khalistani terrorist and a wanted gangster, escaped to Canada from Punjab's Moga district around six years ago. The reports claimed he had forged the documents to reach a country which is over 11,000 km away from Delhi.  

It is worth mentioning the report of his killing came less than 24 hours after the National Investigative Agency (NIA) issued a list of wanted criminals who were either residing in India or fled.

 

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

