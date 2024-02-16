Indian-origin ex-Meta employee kills his wife, mystery over twin sons death remains: US Police

Follow us on Image Source : ALICE BENZIGER/FACEBOOK Ex-Meta employee Anand Henry and his wife Alice Benziger

California: Nearly four days after an Indian family of four including two children were found dead in California, a police investigation claimed that the father, who was a former Meta employee, was behind the murder. The deceased were identified as Anand Sujith Henry (42), his wife Alice Priyanka (40), and their twin children Noah and Neithan (4)-- a native of Kerala.

According to the statement, San Mateo Police officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Alameda de las Pulgas on the report of a welfare check on Monday, February 12. When officers entered the home, they found a couple and their twin children deceased inside.

Mystery over twin children killing

"At this time, next of kin have been notified and we can now confirm the identities as Anand Henry (father), Alice Benziger (mother), and their minor twin boys. The adults’ identities have been confirmed via fingerprints and the boys have been identified via familial visual identification," as per the statement. The investigation found that both Henry and Benziger succumbed to gunshot wounds. The police said Anand Henry was identified as the main suspect.

"A 9mm handgun legally registered to Henry was located on the bathroom floor where both adults’ bodies were located. Our investigation shows Benziger succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds, while Henry suffered from a single shot. The cause of death for the minor boys is still pending pathology, but we can confirm they did not die from gunfire or show signs of bodily trauma," it added.

In a similar incident, a wealthy Indian-origin couple and their teenage daughter were found dead in their mansion in the US State of Massachusetts in December last year. Later, it was revealed that the deaths of a wealthy Indian-origin couple and their teenage daughter were murder-suicide by medical authorities after an autopsy.

