US: Birthday trip to temple turns fatal for Andhra family, mother and 4-year-old daughter killed in accident

Oregon: Another tragic road accident in the United States killed an Indian mother and her 4-year-old girl on Saturday afternoon in a car crash in Clackamas County that also seriously injured three other people. Citing Oregon State Police, Oregonlive reported the fatal accident occurred when 32-year-old Kakkera Geethanjali drove through a stop sign on South Meridian Road and into the path of a Jeep Liberty travelling on Oregon 211 east of Woodburn.

The report said that the girl died on the spot, while Geetanjali was hospitalised in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries. However, Geethanjali's husband Nareshbabu Kamathman, 36 and son 8-year-old son, Hillsboro were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

As per reports, the couple belong to Andhra Pradesh's Konakanchi village. Both were software engineers. The reports claimed that the woman had recently turned 32 and the family was on a trip to a temple.

Former NITI Aayog employee killed in road accident

Notably, the tragic incident came nearly two weeks after a bona fide student and a former NITI Aayog member was killed while cycling in London. According to Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO, 33-ear-old Cheistha Kochhar, who had earlier worked with the public policy think-thank NITI Aayog, was pursuing her PhD at the London School of Economics.

Her father, retired Lieutenant General Dr SP Kochhar, Director General at Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), also shared the tragic news on LinkedIn and said he was still in the UK to collect the mortal remains of her daughter.

According to local media reports, he was hit by a garbage truck on March 19 while she was cycling along with her husband, Prashant, who was ahead of her when the accident occurred. Prashant rushed to her rescue but she died on the spot. The London Evening Standard, quoting the Metropolitan Police, reported the driver of the truck stopped at the accident spot and is currently helping police with enquiries.

